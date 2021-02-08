Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A (OTCMKTS:KMKGF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A (OTCMKTS:KMKGF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07. 54,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 163,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.