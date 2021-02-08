Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $3.46 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $202.70 million and $91.98 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00007455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00383639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00042926 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,150,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

