KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Barclays

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 596.43 ($7.79).

Shares of KAZ traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 806.20 ($10.53). The stock had a trading volume of 527,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 703.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 818 ($10.69).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

