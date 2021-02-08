KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 12,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

