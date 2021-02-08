KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Up 3%

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.32). 411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.