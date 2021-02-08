Keep Network (KEEP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.84 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $167.25 million and $2.84 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00175378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00062312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00192019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060716 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,113,935 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

