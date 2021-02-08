Keep4r 1-Day Volume Tops $161,427.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Keep4r token can now be bought for about $13.70 or 0.00029812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $161,427.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00170710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00194926 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,449 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

