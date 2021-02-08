KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $552.21 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $552.21 or 0.01190621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00179223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00059697 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00193325 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

