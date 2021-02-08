Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Up 42.4%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s share price shot up 42.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 20,574,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 4,093,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

