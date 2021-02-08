Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €255.00 Price Target for Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN)

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €255.00 ($300.00) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €236.67 ($278.43).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) stock opened at €212.90 ($250.47) on Monday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a twelve month high of €226.40 ($266.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €211.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €208.17.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.