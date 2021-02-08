Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $70.99. Approximately 248,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 128,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

KROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 60,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

