Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. Eaton Vance comprises 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned about 0.06% of Eaton Vance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

EV stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $73.31.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

