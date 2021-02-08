Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $204.28. 11,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,583. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

