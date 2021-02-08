Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.47. The stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

