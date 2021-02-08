Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.35. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

