Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys Shares of 18,154 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.14% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.30. 17,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,813. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $426.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

