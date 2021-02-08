Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys Shares of 18,202 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 27,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

