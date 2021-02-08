Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $1.11 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,096. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

