Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $1.13 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 341.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,658. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

