Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $1.34 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $2.86 on Monday, reaching $171.91. 24,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $169.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

