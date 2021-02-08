Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $2.59 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.69. 99,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,983. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

