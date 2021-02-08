Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.82. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

