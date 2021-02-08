Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,212. The firm has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

