Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $3.55 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,596. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.71.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

