Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $6.42 Million in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $637,000.

Shares of IGM stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.94. 94 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,108. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $370.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.10 and its 200-day moving average is $324.60.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

