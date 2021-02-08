Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 100,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,737. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

