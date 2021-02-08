Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 36.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 346.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.34. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

