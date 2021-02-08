Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 46,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,625. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.47 and a 200 day moving average of $339.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.