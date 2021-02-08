Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $164.59. 5,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

