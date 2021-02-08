Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,083. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

