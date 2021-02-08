Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.08. The company had a trading volume of 611,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,127,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.55 and its 200 day moving average is $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

