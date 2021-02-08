Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,042 shares of company stock valued at $173,763,276. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.79. 61,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.61. The company has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

