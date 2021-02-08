Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

XYL stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.89. 10,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,996. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.