Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.58. 2,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

