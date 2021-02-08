Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 176,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 107,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,587. The company has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

