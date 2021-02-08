Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.0% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $724.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $724.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

