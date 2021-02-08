Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 40,246 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,033. The company has a market cap of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

