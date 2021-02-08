Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 48,938 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.23. 12,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

