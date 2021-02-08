Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 56,244 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,253 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $155,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $815,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,103. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBSH stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,462. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

