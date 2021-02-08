Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.11. 3,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,467. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

