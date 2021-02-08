Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 284,183 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,039,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,087. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

