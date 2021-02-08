Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 232,314 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.69. 32,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,267. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.50.
In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
See Also: What is a support level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.