Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 232,314 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.69. 32,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,267. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.