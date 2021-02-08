Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $5.83 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. American Tower accounts for about 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $230.31. 27,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

