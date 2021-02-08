Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $6.58 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,001,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,103,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYJ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.61. 103,207 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

