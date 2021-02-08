Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.82. 2,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.