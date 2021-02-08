Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,179. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,660 shares of company stock worth $4,069,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

