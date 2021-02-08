Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,382 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $357.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

