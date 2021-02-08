KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCFT. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of -85.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,370.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.