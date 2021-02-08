KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $21.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.74.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

NYSE GWW opened at $367.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.33 and its 200 day moving average is $376.96. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

