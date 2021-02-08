KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lufax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LU. HSBC initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Lufax stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.